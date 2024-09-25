A welcome decision to resolve RMG unrest

Cooperative efforts, sound leadership vital going ahead

We welcome the decision of garment factory owners to accept all 18 demands of agitating workers, a much-needed development that will hopefully resolve the unrest that plagued the sector for weeks. According to a report by this daily, factory owners on Tuesday agreed to workers' demands including enforcing the minimum wage in all factories, clearing outstanding payments, provisions for tiffin and night allowances, etc. The government will also help workers in dense industrial areas buy subsidised essentials through its Open Market Sales (OMS) programme, regulate the scrapped clothes business (a key source of the unrest), and review police cases against workers to prevent harassment.

As expected, the decision has had an immediate impact as most factories in Savar and Ashulia reopened on Wednesday, with workers returning to their duties in a peaceful manner. Security has also been beefed up to prevent any untoward situation. However, some factories still remained closed, mainly owing to disruptions caused by financial constraints. This again highlights the urgency of addressing the losses suffered by factories not just during protests but also in the unprecedented mayhem that ravaged various industrial units since the regime change on August 5. The truth is, while we recognise the importance of Tuesday's decision to restore order, we cannot ignore the tremendous challenges that lie ahead for the industry.

The cumulative effect of frequent factory closures and suspensions of production and the vandalism witnessed over the past month and a half is that a number of international buyers have diverted their orders to competing nations. We have earlier commented on how this situation is affecting business, especially after many requests for value-added garments were cancelled or postponed because buyers had to cancel their trips. For a country heavily reliant on its garment exports, such shifts in buyer confidence and preferences do not bode well for both the sector and the country.

The diminished work flow will likely continue to haunt the industry, affecting not just workers and owners but also the scope of investment in modernisation, sustainability, and compliance with global standards. As highlighted by an industry insider, a consolidation phase appears imminent with smaller and financially weaker factories potentially closing. There are lessons for all stakeholders in this: the government, factory owners, and union leaders. Going ahead, they all must ensure collaborative efforts and sound leadership to prevent any further turmoil. The government, in particular, must undertake a comprehensive review of the health of the industry and provide necessary support to help it rise again.