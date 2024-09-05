30 injured in clash at Ashulia industrial area

At least 30 people, including pedestrians, were injured during a clash between workers and unidentified miscreants at the Ashulia Industrial area this morning.

The confrontation occurred around 10:00am in the Narsinghpur area on the Baipail-Abdullahpur road.

The injured were admitted to the Ashulia Women and Children Hospital in Savar.

According to injured workers, after their factory closed, they had gathered outside when suddenly, hundreds of unidentified people armed with sticks attacked them, leaving many injured, as reported by our correspondent.

Mirazul Islam, a duty doctor at the Ashulia Women and Children Hospital, confirmed that at least 30 people received treatment, and some were admitted for further care.

Workers in various parts of the Ashulia industrial area were seen sitting in front of factories.

While some workers continued to demonstrate to press for their demands, many factories that had closed the previous day resumed operations today.

Sarmin Group's factories in the Narsinghpur area, which had been shut down yesterday, resumed production today, reports our correspondent.

Around 11:00am, a group of individuals armed with sticks was seen near the Sharmin Group premises, apparently protecting the factory, with police stationed nearby.

A worker from Sharmin Group, who requested anonymity, stated, "I have taken position on the side of the road for the security of the factory because outsiders attacked the factory."

Meanwhile, workers from a factory blocked the Palashbari area of the Nabinagar-Chandra highway in Ashulia around 11:30am.

The army and police later intervened, dispersing the protesters from the road.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Mohammad Sarwar Alam, superintendent of Ashulia Industrial Police-1, confirmed that production had resumed in most factories. However, workers at some factories were given the day off.

When asked how many factories remain closed, he said many have been shut down for an extended period due to economic difficulties and other issues. A total of 100 factories remain closed.

Two individuals were detained with the help of workers during the attack on the factory, he added.