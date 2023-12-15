We need climate action, not just climate commitments

Cop28 promises much, but fails to deliver the means

Long before it kicked off, COP28 had been at the centre of a heated debate, with critics arguing that the summit president Sultan Al Jaber's other role as chief of the UAE's national oil company was a clear conflict of interest, while his proponents argued his oil industry background would enable him to better bring the fossil fuel industry in line with climate commitments. Unsurprisingly, this debate is still ongoing with regards to the climate conference's outcomes.

The focus has been on a landmark deal that, for the first time, calls on all nations to transition away from fossil fuels. Hailed for finally addressing the source of the climate emergency, it reinforces the commitment to limit global heating to 1.5C above preindustrial levels, and commits to tripling global renewable energy capacity. However, it has also been roundly criticised for failing to include any explicit reference to the phasing out of fossil fuels, and for leaving a number of loopholes that would allow many of the worst polluting countries to continue business as usual.

While we appreciate that the latest COP28 deal finally recognises the culpability of fossil fuels, we must point out that simply issuing such statements is no longer enough; they must be followed up with real, quantifiable measures.

Climate justice advocates and leaders of climate vulnerable nations have also expressed their disappointment at how ambiguous the deal is in terms of climate finance, despite the acknowledgement that trillions of dollars will be needed. And although the much-needed loss and damage fund has finally been put into operation, the money pledged so far is only a drop in the ocean. There is a notable lack of recognition of historic responsibility for the climate breakdown as well. Does this mean that developed countries, which have gotten rich from burning fossil fuels, are now no longer willing to fulfil their obligation to support developing countries in tackling and adapting to a climate crisis that they have contributed to creating?

This is a worrying development for countries like Bangladesh, since without clear commitments on finance, it will become difficult to effectively implement national climate action plans for adaptation and mitigation. Throughout the years, even as the climate crisis escalates, we have continued to witness a deplorable lack of urgency and political will from the developed world in terms of funding global action. While we appreciate that the latest COP28 deal finally recognises the culpability of fossil fuels, we must point out that simply issuing such statements is no longer enough; they must be followed up with real, quantifiable measures.