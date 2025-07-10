A warning sign for democracy

Young people's disillusionment with politics must be reversed

After a youth-led uprising that toppled the autocratic Awami League regime of 15 years, we expected that young people would be more engaged in politics. However, a survey conducted by the South Asian Network on Economic Modelling (SANEM) reveals a different reality: an overwhelming 82.7 percent of our youth population, particularly first-time voters, are not interested in joining politics or participating in political activities. Shockingly, only 1.6 percent of young people are currently involved in any form of political activity, the survey reveals. At a time when the country is awaiting a meaningful democratic transition, the widespread political disengagement among our youth is deeply concerning. The question is: what is driving their disillusionment with politics, even after a successful uprising that they led?

The survey revealed that the fear of political violence or backlash was a major reason for their disinterest in politics, cited by 58.7 percent of respondents, while 56.4 percent expressed concerns about corruption and lack of ethics in politics. A large majority—80.2 percent—were alarmed by the rising incidents of arson, robbery, and theft, while many pointed to mob violence, politically motivated arrests and legal proceedings. Gender-based violence, hostility towards feminist or liberal views, and unsafe public spaces, especially for women, have further disappointed the youth.

We think these concerns are entirely valid in the present circumstances. In the 11 months since the interim government took office, the country has seen a surge in mob and political violence, alongside a troubling rise in violence against women and children, including rape. The state's shocking failure to uphold the rule of law in these cases has deeply disillusioned young people. Although a new youth-led political party has emerged, it remains uncertain how much youth support it will get. However, despite young people's reluctance to engage directly in political activities, it is encouraging that 76.78 percent expressed willingness to vote in the upcoming election.

In order to encourage our youth towards politics, our entire political system and the state institutions must undergo meaningful reforms, with young people actively involved in the process. Our policymakers must also identify and address the most pressing concerns facing today's youth. According to the survey, an overwhelming 94 percent of young people viewed education system reform as "very urgent", while 90 percent prioritised labour market reforms. They also called for political party reforms, demanding greater transparency in party funding and an end to patronage, nepotism, and political violence. All these issues must be urgently addressed to reverse the growing disillusionment among our youth towards politics.