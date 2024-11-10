US must stop supporting Israel’s genocide

Israel’s offensive in Gaza has killed mostly women and children

Though we are witnessing the catastrophic impact of the Israeli offensive in Gaza live, the fact that 70 percent of the dead are women and children, as stated by the UN Human Rights Office, continues to shock and horrify us. Overall, 44 percent of the victims were children—the youngest was a one-day-old boy, and the oldest was a 97-year-old woman. This also goes to show that despite many countries condemning Israel's genocidal campaign, the mindless violence on civilian populations continues unabated.

Following his office's latest report, United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk has censured Israel's "wanton disregard" for the "rules of war," which are aimed at limiting and preventing human suffering during conflicts. He has urged Israel to comply with its international obligations. The report warns that the attack on civilians could amount to "crimes against humanity." In fact, Israel's siege of northern Gaza, its decision to sever ties with the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) should be labelled as such because it effectively starves people by cutting off essential food and medical aid to Gaza.

Israel's military has deliberately targeted densely populated areas, sparing neither women, children, nor even babies. This demonstrates an attempt to ethnically cleanse Gaza, which constitutes genocide. How can Israel justify killing such a staggering number of women and children in the name of "self-defence"? Meanwhile, an independent Famine Review Committee (FRC) has warned of famine in northern Gaza. The FRC has urged those directly involved in the conflict (Israel), as well as those who can influence them, to take immediate action within days to stop or alleviate this catastrophic situation. The US has warned of restrictions on military aid to Israel if it does not "improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza."

Though this is too little too late, and comes after over 43,500 people have been killed in Gaza during the 13 months of war (according to Palestinian health authorities), if the US actually follows through on its warning, there may be some hope. It is up to the US to force Israel to stop its genocidal war, agree to a ceasefire, and enter into negotiations for a two-state solution. For this to happen, the first step would be for the US to refrain from sending any more military aid to Israel.

The question is, does it have the moral courage to do so? Since the Biden administration does not have to worry about elections anymore, this could be its chance to show that it does. Donald Trump, the next president of the US, has said that he will end all wars but that he will continue to support Israel. We hope in the interest of humanity and to honour international law, the Trump administration will change this stance and aim for a ceasefire.