Israel's war is having multiple ripple effects in Gaza

World leaders must recognise the urgency of interventions

The increasing deaths and displacement of Palestinians as well as outbreaks of diseases in Gaza demand a much greater pressure from the international community to bring Israel's genocidal campaign to an end. According to a report in this daily, a top World Health Organization (WHO) official recently said he was "extremely worried" over possible outbreaks in Gaza after poliovirus was detected in the sewage, warning that communicable diseases could cause more deaths than injuries. The WHO's head of health emergencies in the occupied Palestinian territories also said that the number of people now needing to be evacuated from Gaza for medical care may have risen to 14,000.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the ongoing war has risen to 39,090 since October 7, as Khan Younis suffered one of its bloodiest days on Tuesday, with at least 89 Palestinians being killed. Thousands of people fled southern areas of the territory following the Israeli army's temporary evacuation order for parts of Khan Yunis, including the Al-Mawasi humanitarian zone. The order came days after the health ministry in Gaza said that 92 people were killed in a strike on Al-Mawasi, when Israel claimed it was targeting a Hamas commander. Such mass casualties, under the guise of Israel targeting Hamas militants, has tragically become the norm in Gaza.

The evacuation order for Al-Mawasi comes just two months after the Israeli military directed Palestinians to go there for their own safety. As a result, thousands of Palestinians, who were in Khan Younis after being displaced multiple times already, are having to flee the area in panic, carrying whatever little belongings they have left. These endless deaths, displacement and injuries to Palestinians can only be brought to an end by the international community putting enough pressure on Israel. Worryingly, however, there has been little response from the former so far, despite a number of directives and rulings from the International Court of Justice which, as recently as Friday, came down hard against Israel by calling its occupation of Palestinian territories illegal, and likening its laws in the occupied territories to "the crime of apartheid". This is deeply concerning.

It has been nearly 10 months since Israeli forces mounted the war against innocent Palestinians in Gaza. The population of the strip has already been through starvation; immeasurable amounts of violence has been inflicted upon them; and now with the threat of possible outbreaks hanging over them, we hope the international community will finally recognise the urgency with which it must act.