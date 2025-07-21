Track down the prison escapees

Recover the arms looted during Narsingdi jailbreak

It is deeply concerning that even after a year has passed since the Narsingdi jailbreak on July 19, 2024, the authorities have yet to capture 177 of the 826 inmates who escaped during the incident. Moreover, 28 firearms and over 5,000 rounds of ammunition that were looted at that time have yet to be recovered. Particularly alarming is the fact that there were nine convicted militants among the fugitives. That these hardened criminals, with a large quantity of arms and ammunition in their possession, remain traceless to this day exposes the failure of our intelligence agencies and law enforcement forces, while posing serious security threats to citizens. In fact, it is more than likely that the fugitives have been involved in criminal activities ever since their escape.

Reportedly, on July 19 last year, a group of attackers stormed Narsingdi prison, stole 85 guns and over 8,000 rounds of ammunition from the armoury, set fire to key buildings inside the prison complex, and destroyed thousands of legal documents. After appeals from the local authorities, 649 inmates surrendered voluntarily. Later, law enforcers recovered 57 weapons and 3,000 rounds of ammunition through joint operations, but 177 escapees still remain at large. One may recall that around that time, multiple jailbreaks took place in the country. For instance, just a few days after the Narsingdi incident, 209 inmates escaped from Kashimpur High Security Jail and 94 fled the Kushtia jail, both on the same day. After the Narsingdi incident, three investigation committees were reportedly formed by the inspector general of prisons, the Security Services Division, and the district administration. We would like to know what these committees have found and what steps have been taken so far to trace the fugitive criminals and to avoid such incidents in the future.

The importance of tracking down the escapees cannot be stressed enough. We urge the government to also prioritise the recovery of the stolen arms and ammunition, particularly given their security implications ahead of the next election. Equally important is reforming our prison system. Overcrowding, which is a long-standing issue in our jails, including the Narsingdi jail, should be urgently addressed. Moreover, hardened criminals should never be kept in the same wards as general inmates as it increases security risks as well as the threat of radicalisation of ordinary prisoners.