Stop destruction of Tangail Sal forest

Illegal factory operations exposing locals to harmful toxins

The way in which the once-pristine Sal forest in the Sagardighi area of Tangail's Ghatail upazila is being choked and destroyed is alarming. According to a report in this daily, two factories are illegally burning batteries inside the forest, releasing harmful toxins and slowly poisoning both the forest and its surroundings. The environmental damage is clear: patches of the forest floor have been blackened by waste, while piles of debris have marred the landscape.

Our report further reveals that the air in the area remains thick with pollution, with fumes from these operations threatening the health of local residents. Locals have alleged that prolonged exposure is causing respiratory illnesses and other health problems, but when they protested it, they were assaulted by goons hired by three individuals suspected to be supervising the factories. Interestingly, the factories' ownership remains unclear. Before the fall of the Awami League government, those were supervised by individuals connected to the former ruling party. But since then, three local figures claiming ties with the BNP have allegedly taken over control.

According to the Sagardighi Union Parishad chairman, the factories were temporarily shut down before August 5, but resumed full operations after Awami League's fall. Given that they are still operating, in clear violation of environmental laws, it shows ongoing governance failure that continues to allow destruction of our environment. The Department of Environment (DoE) and local administration should have intervened long ago to stop these harmful activities. If previously their excuse for failure was political patronage from Awami League hindering action, what is it now?

Reportedly, a complaint was recently filed with the DoE, district commissioner, superintendent of police, and UNO for the eviction of the factories, yet no action has been taken. An official from the Tangail DoE has said that they are investigating the matter and will take appropriate action. We urge the authorities to treat this situation with the importance that it demands. The investigation must be prioritised, followed by decisive measures to stop the factories from further damaging the environment. Most importantly, their owners and enablers must be identified and held accountable.