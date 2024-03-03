We must put an end to wildlife trafficking

Protecting our biodiversity, preventing illicit wildlife trade are vital

It is disheartening to see that Bangladesh is increasingly becoming a transit hotspot for wildlife trafficking as many exotic and endangered species continue to be smuggled into the country from Africa and South America. A report by this paper, published on the occasion of the World Wildlife Day, tracks several such instances of smuggling busted by border guards and law enforcement officials, saying all rescued animals were sent to the Bangabandhu Safari Park in Gazipur but their traffickers or intended final destinations could not be identified.

We often hear of live wildlife (or body parts thereof) being smuggled out of Bangladesh. And its growing status as a transnational trafficking route and even a consumer of such species paints a grimmer picture of the challenges in combating such trade networks. It's not an overstatement to say that Bangladesh still has a fairly rich biodiversity. But such trends amid depleting habitats are putting a huge pressure on our wildlife.

A study published in November 2022 identified 13 districts in the country where wild species are sold openly. They are also brought to Dhaka and Chattogram to be trafficked through air and land routes using forged permits and other fraudulent means. Another study, published in December 2022, identified 15 countries that receive live wildlife from Bangladesh, including four countries in the Middle East, four in South Asia, four in Southeast Asia, and three in East Asia. It also said that South Africa, India, Indonesia and Kenya are the four main countries exporting live felids (mammals of cat families) to Bangladesh.

These studies highlight the complex dynamics surrounding the wildlife trade, but also the pressing need for Bangladesh rise to the challenge. Reportedly, ongoing efforts are being undermined by insufficient resources, inadequate manpower, systemic weaknesses, and a lack of awareness among airport officials and border guards, which must be addressed. Given the rising demand for wildlife consumption, not just in Bangladesh but globally, the challenge in preventing illicit trade is understandably huge. But we must match it without increased efforts. We urge the government to prioritise the preservation of our biodiversity and re-commit to preventing wildlife trafficking anyway possible.