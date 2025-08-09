Save our children from lead poisoning

Eliminate all sources of emission

We are alarmed to learn about the high levels of lead found in children living in Dhaka. A joint study by the icddr,b and Stanford University on 500 children aged two to four years in the city has found that around 98 percent of them have concerning levels of this toxic heavy metal in their blood. While proximity to industrial sites is the main driver of high blood lead levels (BLLs), other sources include indoor second-hand smoke, high levels of dust containing lead, and exposure to household items containing lead, such as cosmetics, cookware, and paint, according to the study.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), lead exposure can seriously harm a child's growth and development, causing damage to the brain and nervous system, learning and behavioural issues, hearing and speech problems, lower IQ, and decreased attention levels, among other conditions. The CDC considers BLLs above 3.5 micrograms per decilitre to be concerning, especially for young children, while according to WHO, there are no safe BLLs.

The above-mentioned study found much higher BLLs in the surveyed children than the tolerable levels. It also observed that children in Dhaka South have higher BLLs than those in the north, mostly because there are more lead-polluting industries in the southern part of the city. Children living within one kilometre of battery manufacturing, recycling or other lead-related industries were found to have 43 percent higher BLLs than those living more than five kilometres away. These findings are alarming and call for urgent action from the relevant authorities, including the two city corporations. The question is, are the authorities doing anything to curb this serious public health threat?

With an estimated 36 lakh children already affected and countless more at risk, we can no longer afford to ignore this problem. The government, therefore, must develop a comprehensive plan to eliminate all sources of lead exposure, including Lead polluting industries and air pollution, from Dhaka as well as the rest of the country. It must ensure that no children are employed in factories where lead exposure is high. Raising public awareness about the issue is also necessary. All these measures are crucial to safeguard the future of our children, to make sure they grow up healthy, empowered to contribute meaningfully to the nation's progress. The time to act is now.