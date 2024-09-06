Ridding the administration of corruption is crucial

We must ensure transparency and accountability in civil service

We are encouraged by the ongoing push for building a corruption-free and public interest-driven civil administration. This, admittedly, will not be a cakewalk given how deeply embedded corruption has been for over 15 years, with the remnants of the old regime still resistant to any change that may expose past transgressions or challenge the "business as usual" approach. But a pro-people reform in our administrative culture is long overdue. And it must be pursued regardless of any resistance, and to honour the spirit of the July-August mass uprising that claimed over 1,000 lives, as per a recent estimate.

On Wednesday, in his first meeting with the secretaries of all ministries and divisions, the chief adviser encouraged top officials of the state to "think outside the box" while bringing about reforms in government operations. Among other things, he underscored the importance of initiatives targeting corruption and simplifying provision of services to "achieve the highest level of public satisfaction." There is no denying that corruption committed, enabled, or ignored by civil servants is a major reason behind the woeful state of our institutions. So minimising their chances of corruption—starting from before recruitment to even post-retirement—and building a strong accountability mechanism can help largely prevent it.

The administration has already started the process of establishing accountability by initiating some measures. Among them is the mandatory disclosure of assets by all officials and employees across the public system, regardless of whether they fall under the tax net or not. While such regulations have existed for years, they have largely been ignored or loosely enforced. Reportedly, this time no one will be exempt from submitting their asset declarations, with particular focus on officials at public administration, police, customs, tax, and registration departments. Those in the judiciary have already submitted their declarations. The government has also sent a strong message that anyone found involved in corruption will be punished, including senior officials who will be held responsible not only for their own conduct but also that of their subordinates.

However, perhaps the most significant aspect of this anti-corruption drive has been in its focus on instilling ethical governance at every level. In his address to the secretaries, the chief adviser also urged officials to work for the public, not out of fear but a sense of duty to them. His call for public servants to uphold national interest and moral responsibility in all their dealings is a reminder that public service is a duty to the people, not an opportunity for personal gain. Over the years, it is this message that was significantly diluted as public servants were showered with not just perks and benefits but also opportunities for corruption.

But going forward, we hope this message will be consistently conveyed with matching actions to build an administration that only serves public interests. As for the drive to collect asset declarations, it is vital that this doesn't turn into a pointless routine like that of the submission of affidavits by political candidates during elections. The authorities must follow up on the declarations by investigating the veracity of their contents and taking necessary actions if irregularities are found. This process of accountability for assets acquired by public servants and all other aspects of their operations must continue regularly.