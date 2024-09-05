Think outside the box to bring reforms

Dr Yunus tells secretaries at meeting

Chief Adviser Prof Mohammad Yunus has encouraged secretaries of all the ministries and divisions to think "outside the box" while bringing about reforms to the government's operations.

During a meeting with the secretaries yesterday, the chief adviser emphasised that the government is made up of all, and if the secretaries take positive initiatives, the country will progress smoothly.

"There is no need to work out of fear. This state belongs to all of us, and everyone must work with the utmost importance and responsibility," said Dr Yunus.

"The chief adviser primarily instructed us to think outside the box and to expedite the preparation of reform proposals without delay," said a secretary present at the meeting, preferring anonymity.

The first meeting with the secretaries was held at the chief adviser's office, where secretaries of all ministries, alongside secretaries from several constitutional and autonomous bodies, attended.

Sources said Prof Yunus expressed interest in holding such meetings with secretaries from time to time. The chief adviser office's press wing also issued a press release about the outcome of the meeting.

Prof Yunus said reforms need to be implemented at all government levels by moving away from conventional thinking, according to the press release.

"Identify the areas where reforms are needed and incorporate the aspirations of the July uprising into short, medium, and long-term reform plans," said the release, quoting the chief adviser.

It said the chief adviser issued a "marching order" to secretaries for adoption and implementation of reform programmes across all levels of government.

He emphasised bringing change in their mindsets and prioritising public interest through creative methods in government operations.

He also stressed the importance of conducting discussions and gathering opinions from relevant stakeholders when formulating reform programmes.

According to the press release, Yunus said, "We must build a new Bangladesh with integrity, dedication, and accountability in our respective fields, inspired by the commitment to create an equitable and humane nation demonstrated by the July-August mass uprising."

"To build a new Bangladesh, we must break away from rigid thinking, reform our thoughts, and manage government activities with maximum consideration of public interest through creative approaches," he further said.

Regarding corruption, he urged, "We must eradicate corruption and achieve the highest level of public satisfaction by simplifying services."

Additionally, he emphasised the need to "ensure optimal use of public funds."

Yunus further stressed the need for ensuring proper competition in government procurement and addressing existing obstacles to transparency and accountability.

He instructed that each ministry and department submit a time-bound action plan for short, medium, and long-term reform programmes, which will be regularly evaluated.

The press release highlighted that there was significant global interest and positive perception of the new Bangladesh born from the student and public uprising. It is crucial to leverage this global enthusiasm in the country's best interest.

Speaking about the meeting, a secretary told The Daily Star, "We had a meeting with a person of great vision. He did not speak negatively about the administration at all. After the meeting, the secretaries realised that we, as top officials, also bear some responsibility for the current state of the country, and this cannot be denied."

A Cabinet Division official said, "Ministries and departments will submit their reform proposals to the Cabinet Division as soon as possible. Senior secretaries will review those before presenting them to the Advisory Council."