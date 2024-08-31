A refreshing change at Dhaka airport

All operations must be upgraded and made efficient

We are delighted to note that within just a few weeks of the new interim government's swearing-in, things are changing for the better at Dhaka airport. A report by The Daily Star quotes passengers who have expressed their satisfaction with the speedy retrieval of luggage from the carousels upon arrival. This is music to our ears, as we have all too often witnessed and experienced the immense suffering caused by the inefficiency and lackadaisical attitude of the staff responsible for handling luggage.

In the past, passengers had to endure delays of two to three hours for their luggage to reach the carousels, with no explanation provided by the airport authorities for such tardiness. It is quite a novelty, therefore, to see passengers moving through immigration quickly and then having to wait only 18 to 20 minutes to receive their luggage. This improvement is clearly due to good leadership at the top level of airport authorities, that is ensuring proper coordination among the ground handling staff. This is how all international airports are supposed to operate, but sadly, until now, Dhaka airport has rarely achieved such efficiency.

As numerous media reports have highlighted, corruption and inefficiency have plagued our Dhaka airport, causing immense suffering to passengers. Apart from the general apathy towards passenger comfort, there have been issues with other facilities, such as the cleanliness and maintenance of the washrooms and waiting areas. These matters must also be addressed immediately to ensure that passengers are treated with respect and care.

The interim government has promised to take necessary measures to guarantee proper treatment for Hajj flight passengers as well as migrant workers, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free journey for them. Once the third terminal is operational, we expect all services at the Dhaka airport to improve drastically. The significant improvement in luggage handling is a promising sign and gives us hope that the overall management and general attitude of the staff towards regular passengers will see a noticeable change.