Migrant workers played key role in July uprising

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus yesterday inaugurated a lounge dedicated for the country's migrant workers at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to make sure that they get the honour and facilities like guests for their significant contributions to the country.

"Our migrant workers are nation builders. In the July-August mass uprising, they played a big role. We will always be grateful to them," said Prof Yunus.

The "Probashi Lounge" is the first of its kind at the airport. "We believe this lounge will make their travel [migrant workers] easy," Prof Yunus said.

It will offer the workers a place to rest and subsidised food for refreshments.

Photo: Collected from Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam's Facebook profile

The chief adviser said many more steps will hopefully be taken so that the workers can think that they are at home, and everyone is taking care of them, serving them well.

He said the nation should give the migrant workers the respect they deserve. "Bangladeshi migrants contribute to the country sending remittance and they should get the proper respect."

Prof Yunus stressed the need for easing the government services for the expatriates and said e-passports should now be issued for them.

Asif Nazrul, the law and expatriate welfare adviser, and senior officials of the International Organisation for Migration were also present at the event.

Photo: Collected from Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam's Facebook profile

Prof Nazrul paid tributes to the migrant workers and millions of members of the country's diaspora who sacrificed time and again for their homeland.

Fathima Nusrath Ghazzali, acting chief of the IOM mission in Bangladesh, said the UN agency has sponsored the lounge to assist the migrant workers.

"This is an initiative of the chief adviser. We are happy to support this initiative," she said, adding that the IOM is also sponsoring nearly 100 volunteers to help the migrants at the airport.

Photo: Collected from Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam's Facebook profile

YUNUS LEAVES FOR BAKU

In another development, Prof Yunus yesterday left for Azerbaijan's capital Baku on a four-day state visit to attend the global climate summit -- "Conference of the Parties-29 (COP-29)".

"A Biman Bangladesh flight carrying the chief adviser and his entourage members departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:00am," CA's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told BSS.

Bangladesh, one of the most climate vulnerable countries, will present its demands and risks the country are facing due to climate change during the summit, the press secretary added.

Alam said the chief adviser will address various forums of the COP-29 and he is scheduled to meet dignitaries participating in the climate meet.

The Conference of the Parties is held annually with the presidency rotating between the five recognised UN regions.