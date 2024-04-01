Reclaim footpaths on Green Road

Unauthorised parking, eateries depriving people of walking space

The bustling thoroughfare of Green Road connecting Farmgate and Panthapath intersection stands as a testament to the neglect of pedestrian rights in Dhaka. According to a report by this daily, the six-feet-wide footpaths on both sides of the 800-metre road are hardly used for their intended purpose. Instead, these and the surrounding space remain largely occupied by unauthorised tea stalls, vegetable shops and even restaurants, as well as rickshaw garages. As a result, what should have been a safe haven for pedestrians has turned into a commercial free-for-all with little regard for the safety and convenience of those on foot.

It's a scenario all too familiar in many urban centres and thoroughfares in the capital city: footpaths being commandeered by vendors and other types of encroachers, leaving pedestrians with no choice but to navigate through a perilous maze of vehicles despite the risk of accidents. The footpaths on Farmgate-Panthapath route are allegedly controlled by local ruling party men, while the fees for illegally set up establishments and parking spots are collected by "linemen". There are various types of financial arrangements covering the establishment and operation of a business, which also extend to related amenities such as lighting, security, and complicit silence from local police. Sometimes city corporation officials conduct clearance operations, but the footpaths are quickly reoccupied, and it is business as usual again.

We have often talked about the importance of unrestricted space for pedestrians in these columns. In a city as crowded as Dhaka, footpaths are vital lifelines providing connections between homes, schools, workplaces, and commercial areas. When these pathways are blocked or rendered impassable, it's not just pedestrians who suffer; it's the entire communication system that is compromised.

The responsibility to address this situation falls squarely on the shoulders of our civic authorities and law enforcement agencies. The Dhaka North City Corporation, in particular, must take decisive action to clear Green Road's sidewalks of illegal encroachments and ensure that they stay un-encroached. Political affiliations must not be allowed to dictate the fate of public spaces meant for the common good.