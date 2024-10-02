No more violence in Khagrachhari

The government must de-escalate tensions through proper measures

We are gravely concerned by the latest flare-up in tensions between Indigenous and Bangalee communities in Khagrachhari, mere days after some normalcy was restored there. According to media reports, the district's situation escalated again on Tuesday when a teacher was beaten to death for allegedly raping a student, leading to attacks and vandalism. This is the latest incident in a string of violent, often fatal attacks by mobs that has plagued various parts of the country since August 5.

The latest victim, Abul Hasnat Muhammad Sohail Rana, a Bangalee teacher at Khagrachhari Technical School and College who was accused of raping a Tripura student, was beaten severely by a group of 10-15 Indigenous students, and died afterwards. The schoolgirl was admitted to a hospital, where doctors said there were indications of rape. Rana's death led to armed groups chasing and clashing with each other. A Buddhist temple was vandalised while several houses and shops of Chakma and Marma people were looted and torched, violating Section 144. This is reminiscent of what happened less than two weeks ago, when four Indigenous people, including a 17-year-old, were killed in violence that erupted in Khagrachhari and later spilt over to Rangamati.

We condemn these senseless acts from all sides involved. In no way is taking the law into one's own hands acceptable, nor is using it as an excuse to instigate and engage in communal violence. Reportedly, a probe committee has been formed to look into the incident. We urge those in charge to thoroughly investigate the events and identify the perpetrators so that they can be brought to justice. Moreover, the government must take strict actions to put an end to this disturbing trend of mob violence which, in the hilly districts, has the potential to inflame communal tensions at the expense of vulnerable people. We must stop this cycle of criminality anyway possible.

The recent incidents have again highlighted how susceptible to instability the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) remain. Over the decades, tensions between the Indigenous people and Bangalees have been fuelled and sustained by many actors for their own gains. It's high time this division was bridged through a reconciliation process overseen by political and community leaders. A major step in that direction would be the full implementation of the CHT Accord, which the authorities should start on an urgent basis. We must do everything to ensure that Indigenous communities in the CHT region are able to live in peace and stability.