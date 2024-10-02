Probe committee formed to investigate Khagrachhari violence

Clashes between Bangalis and indigenous people erupted after killing of schoolteacher on rape allegations

A four-member investigation committee was formed to investigate the recent violence in Khagrachhari triggered by the beating to death of a schoolteacher for allegedly raping an indigenous schoolgirl. Deputy Commissioner Md Shahiduzzaman said additional district magistrate of Khagrachhari will lead the probe committee. Two cases -- one for the rape of a seventh-grade student of Khagrachhari Technical School and College, and another for obstruction of government personnel and assault -- were lodged with Sadar Police Station, said Arefin Juel, superintendent of police (SP) of Khagrachhari.

This morning, senior officials of the administration visited Khagrachari Bazar and the affected areas.

Khagrachari Technical School and College teacher Abul Hasnat Muhammad Sohel Rana was allegedly beaten to death after being snatched from police yesterday.