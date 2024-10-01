44 deaths in mob violence in 2 months

Says MSF report; 506 cases filed against AL members in Aug-Sep

200+ cases against Hasina

5 killed in political violence in September

53 incidents of mob lynching

12 shrine attack incidents

At least 6 extrajudicial killings in September

At least 506 cases have been filed against Awami League leaders, activists, government officials, and ministers in the two months following the fall of the AL-led government on August 5, according to a report by rights organisation Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation.

Of these, more than 200 cases were filed against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The 506 cases name at least 45,547 individuals, with a further 1,98,790 unnamed accused, according to the MSF report, signed by the organisation's founder, Sultana Kamal.

In September alone, at least 238 cases were filed against Awami League members, 111 of which were against Hasina. So far, 90 people have been arrested in connection with these cases.

The report, based on news from 18 media outlets and verified by rights activists, also highlighted a sharp rise in political violence, with at least 71 incidents in the past two months, including 48 in September.

In September, five people were killed and 619 injured in political violence. Of the 48 incidents, 30 involved internal BNP conflicts, 13 were clashes between the BNP and Awami League, three were internal Awami League disputes, one involved BNP-Jamaat, and another featured confrontations between the Awami League, BNP, and Jamaat.

Among those killed, four were BNP members, and one was a trolley driver. Additionally, four Awami League members were beaten to death by unidentified assailants.

The report also noted an alarming increase in mob attacks, with 53 incidents over the last two months, including 33 in September. These attacks have led to the deaths of at least 44 people.

"The rise in mob lynching has raised serious concerns, shaking the public's sense of security," said the MSF, adding that mob violence resulting in death is a blatant criminal offence and must be addressed by law enforcement.

MSF criticised law enforcement agencies for failing to fully commit to taking legal action against those involved in these incidents.

In a separate issue, MSF reported that, for the first time in Bangladesh, a shrine was attacked following a public announcement. In several locations, multiple shrine structures were demolished using bulldozers, acts which deeply offended religious sentiments.

In districts such as Dhaka, Sirajganj, Gazipur, Noakhali, Sylhet, Cumilla, Chattogram, Narayanganj, and Shariatpur, 12 incidents of attacks, vandalism, looting, and arson at shrines were reported.

These attacks left one person dead and 43 others injured.

However, shrine authorities claim that over 50 such incidents, large and small, have occurred nationwide, according to the MSF.

MSF stressed that shrines should not be seen merely as religious sites, but as integral parts of cultural heritage. The organisation called on the interim government to take permanent measures to protect these sites.

Despite the political changes, extrajudicial killings and incidents of gunfights have continued, MSF said, raising further concerns.

In September, three indigenous citizens were killed by army gunfire, MSF said,

The report also highlighted deaths due to torture during law enforcement operations. In September, three people died as a result of such torture during joint operations, with two others critically injured.

MSF called for impartial investigations into all such deaths.