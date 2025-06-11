Make tourism safe and sustainable

Incidents of obstruction in Sylhet tourist spots concerning

It is troubling to learn of some recent incidents of harassment and obstruction faced by tourists in Sylhet. While such incidents in tourist spots are nothing new, the latest development brought two issues to the fore: growing tension surrounding unregulated mass tourism, and the disturbing role played by religious actors in it. According to our report, people visiting the Utmachhara tourist spot in Companiganj on Sunday (the first day of Eid) were asked to leave by members of the Companiganj unit of Jubo Jamiat, the youth wing of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh. In a video that has since gone viral, the group members are heard telling visitors of a local decision to bar tourism due to alleged "immoral activities" like drinking and indecent behaviour. The following day, a scuffle broke out between some locals and tourists near the Jaflong BGB camp, although no injuries were reported.

These incidents illustrate how mass tourism can sometimes overwhelm local communities. Complaints about environmental degradation, littering, and disruptive behaviour by visitors are natural in areas where tourist footfall has surged without adequate infrastructure or enforcement of behavioural norms. This creates resentment among locals, who may feel their culture and environment are being disrespected or exploited. But imposing restrictions on tourism—instead of seeking constructive solutions through regulation, education, or improved civic oversight—sets a dangerous precedent. What makes this especially alarming is the involvement of religious groups. While their concerns are shared by many in local communities, their actions—policing public behaviour and dictating who can access shared natural resources—undermine both the rule of law and the inclusive spirit of tourism.

These issues demand critical reflection as mass tourism continues to boom in Bangladesh. There is clearly a fine line to walk here. First of all, tourism is vital for the local economy as it creates employment and supports small businesses. But with too many people rushing to the beauty spots accessible in a small country like Bangladesh, unregulated tourism can be hugely disruptive. We, therefore, must find a way to make this sustainable. Part of the reason for the unregulated mass tourism in Bangladesh is its unregulated development—we cannot address one without addressing the other. Other issues underscored by recent trends involve safety both on the roads and while at the tourist spots. There have been reports of road crashes, criminal activities, and drowning as holidaymakers move to different locations, including Cox's Bazar, which has seen a huge footfall this holiday.

Clearly, to make tourism safe and sustainable, we need to address the persistent lack of safety infrastructure, enforcement of rules, and coordination among all stakeholders. Ensuring community voices are heard while also defending the right to safe and responsible tourism must be the priority. This calls for a comprehensive tourism policy that not only fosters economic opportunities but also protects local culture, the environment, and the safety of tourists. The government may also consider decentralising tourism by investing in new destinations to reduce pressure on existing hotspots. The rise in tourist numbers during holidays is welcome, but without proactive planning and inclusive governance, such growth will only bring more chaos. On their part, Sylhet local administrations must also prevent a repeat of what happened recently and hold to account anyone obstructing tourists.