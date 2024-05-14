Make people aware of 109 hotline

Adequate resources should be ensured to run this vital service

We are disappointed to learn that, even after 12 years of operation, the national helpline for women and children who are victims of violence is not serving its intended purpose. The hotline, which can be accessed through the short code 109, was launched in 2012 to provide appropriate support and resources to the victims of domestic violence, child marriage, child abuse, sexual violence, physical assault, dowry, etc. But an analysis of call records has revealed that the 109 hotline is limited to mostly providing information.

Between January 1 and April 16 this year, the helpline received 2,68,430 calls, more than 95 percent of which were related to seeking information on topics such as how to handle violent situations, dowry or alimony, divorce proceedings, reconciling relations, etc. Only five percent callers sought specific services, and of those, only two percent requested legal assistance and one percent sought police intervention. A similar pattern was observed in 2023 and 2022 as well.

While we appreciate that people can rely on this platform to access important information, we are also concerned that perhaps there is a lack of public awareness regarding its true capacity. The national helpline, which is accessible round the clock, is equipped to provide guidance to the victims regarding legal provisions and actions, and to connect them to other platforms operated by government agencies and NGOs. Yet, such a small segment of the callers ask for specific services. This is concerning because violence against women and children have certainly not declined. According to an Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) report, between January and March this year, 114 women were raped, 137 women were subjected to domestic violence, and 325 children were abused, among others. The ASK executive director was quoted as saying that, as data suggests, incidents of violence against women and children are on an alarming rise.

This means the authorities need to put more effort into publicising the usefulness of this hotline, because it is providing vital support to victims of violence. We urge the government to bolster this crucial platform with adequate resources so that more victims of violence can get the help they need through it.