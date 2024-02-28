Editorial
Wed Feb 28, 2024 01:43 AM
Last update on: Wed Feb 28, 2024 01:58 AM

Most Viewed

Editorial

If a dam must be built, it must be built right

Bagerhat dredging/dam project shows why strategic foresight is key
Wed Feb 28, 2024 01:43 AM Last update on: Wed Feb 28, 2024 01:58 AM
VISUAL: STAR

There are certain conditions facing our rivers for which one can only blame nature, such as river erosion and flooding, even though these can also be attributed to human-induced climate change now. But our rivers and canals—and the communities surrounding them—also face issues that derive purely from lack of foresight. One such issue is the ill-planned construction of dams. As per a report by this daily, the Water Development Board recently dredged a 23km stretch of the Bishkhali River in Bagerhat's Kachua upazila.

Read more

A river indistinguishable from a canal is no river

For this, the contractor also built several dams, thereby stopping the flow of water to different canals connecting 18 villages in Badhal union. So now, while the project originally aimed to benefit farmers by enhancing the flow of freshwater in the river, it is doing exactly the opposite as multiple Boro paddy fields, canals, irrigation channels, and fish enclosures have dried up. We have seen the failure of numerous such dams and dikes over the years.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

Floodplain development is sabotaging our future

For example, just the other day, we wrote of how the construction of a three-vent regulator on the Korotoa River in 1996 causes it to remain dry for most of the year, obstructing fish migration and causing pollution and water stagnation. What the river authorities fail to grasp is that solutions such as embankments, if not properly planned, can cause more problems than benefits. This is partly because they do not engage with the local communities before implementing a project. As such, while the problem they are initially targeting may be eliminated, the subtle or long-term side effects of a project remain unknown until after completion. This explains why embankments meant to reduce flow of saline water to canals, such as on Daratana River, are also restricting overall waterflow.

Read more

Illegal dam construction: The problem is not with laws but with their implementation

It is crucial for public project managers, especially those working with natural resources on which people's livelihoods are dependent, to be careful and farsighted in their planning. They must engage with local communities and experts to work out effective plans before undertaking a project.

Related topic:
Illegal dam constructionfloodplain development in Bangladeshdams killing our riversBishkhali riverdredging project in Bagerhatriver encroachment in BangladeshBangladesh's dying riversclimate change
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

A success story that remains incomplete

Climate Change

Rising Sea Levels: 9 lakh in south may be displaced by 2050

2w ago
Korail Slum, Dhaka. Despite Dhaka’s economic opportunities, 34% live below the poverty line in slums and underserved areas.

Climate change and unplanned development are creating a new set of damaging risks

Don’t punish bold public officials

Are we stealing youth from the young?

দারাজ
|অর্থনীতি

খরচ কমাতে বাংলাদেশেও বড় ধরনের কর্মী ছাঁটাইয়ের পথে দারাজ

এ বিষয়ে অবগত দুইজন ডেইলি স্টারকে জানিয়েছেন, কয়েকজন উচ্চ পর্যায়ের কর্মকর্তাকেও বরখাস্ত করা হচ্ছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

বিদ্যুতের মূল্যবৃদ্ধি চাপ বাড়াবে গ্রাহকের

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification