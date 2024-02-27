‘My union is turning into a desert’

20,000 people of 18 villages suffer as dams on Bishkhali river drying up canals, croplands

BWDB recently dredged a 23-kilometre stretch of Bishkhali river in Bagerhat, aiming to improve irrigation in the area. However, it is doing exactly the opposite as many acres of croplands, canals and irrigation channels have been dried up as a result. Photo: Star

The Bangladesh Water Development Board recently dredged a 23-kilometre stretch of Bishkhali river at Badhal in Bagerhat's Kachua upazila.

The project is aimed at benefiting the farmers by enhancing flow of fresh water in the river for irrigation.

However, it is doing exactly the opposite.

For carrying out the dredging work, the contractor built several dams and embankments on the river, thereby stopping the flow of water to different canals connecting 18 villages in Badhal union.

Acres after acres of Boro paddy plantations, canals, irrigation channels, and fish enclosures in the vicinity have been dried up due to unplanned works.

Earlier, embankments were constructed on Daratana river to prevent saline water from entering the canals, which had reduced the canals' water flow considerably.

I planted Boro paddy on my three bighas of land this season, but my saplings are dying as there is no water for irrigation. Bishkhali river is our only source of fresh water, but the dams and embankments built in Badhal area have barred water from entering the canals. — Sheikh Samsur Rahaman A farmer of Bilkul village.

Now, due to the dams and embankments on Bishkhali river, the canals have dried up completely, thereby resulting in an acute shortage of water for irrigation and fish enclosures.

The situation has severely impacted 20,000 residents of the 18 villages, numerous fish enclosures, and 5,220 acres of agricultural lands including 1,239 hectares of Boro paddy fields.

"I planted Boro paddy on my three bighas of land this season, but my saplings are dying as there is no water for irrigation," said Sheikh Samsur Rahaman of Bilkul village.

''Bishkhali river is our only source of fresh water, but the dams and embankments built in Badhal area have barred water from entering the canals,'' he added.

Akkas Sheikh and Bareak Sheikh, two other paddy farmers from the union, echoed the same.

"About 1,239 hectares of Boro paddy fields in the 18 villages need water for irrigation urgently. We also have fish enclosures which need water too. Due to the dams and embankments on Bishkhali river, my union is turning into a desert,'' said Nakib Foysal Ohid, chairman of Badhal union parishad.

Contacted, Abu Rayhan Mohammad Al Biruni, executive engineer of BWDB, confirmed the matter.

"We initiated dredging work along a 23-km stretch of Bishkhali river, for which the dams were built. We have instructed the contractor to remove the dams at locations where the dredging work has been completed,'' he said.