Don’t compromise Dhaka’s liveability

Higher FAR in DAP will only worsen the city’s existing problems

We are quite concerned about the proposed amendments to Dhaka's Detailed Area Plan (DAP), which, if implemented, could significantly undermine the city's liveability. A draft revision of the DAP 2022 suggests increasing the Floor Area Ratio (FAR)—the ratio of the total floor area of a building to the size of the land upon which it is built—by 20 to 80 percent across most of the capital's 68 zones. This would allow more people to live or work in a given area, potentially leading to overcrowding and placing greater strain on the city's already stressed infrastructure. For example, the proposed changes include raising FAR in Khilkhet from 2 to 4.4, Mirpur DOHS from 2.5 to 4.8, Badda from 2 to 3.3, Rampura from 2 to 3.5, Mirpur from 2.8 to 3.4, and Basabo-Khilgaon from 2 to 3.3. Urban planners argue that these revisions would primarily benefit commercial interests and have called on the government to immediately suspend the amendment process.

Reportedly, the push to amend the DAP began shortly after its official gazette was published on August 24, 2022, as developers and landowners voiced strong opposition to the FAR restrictions it introduced. Following last year's political changeover, real estate developers intensified their protests, prompting the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) to draft the proposed amendments. Since the draft was approved in principle on August 10, it has sparked mixed reactions from city planners, architects, environmentalists, and developers.

While real estate developers argue that the changes are necessary to meet rising housing demand in the rapidly growing urban areas, urban planners warn that the revisions could worsen Dhaka's existing challenges. They caution that the proposed amendments could push population density in some areas to 50,000 people per square kilometre—well above global standards for liveable cities. While a two-katha plot currently houses three families, the proposed changes would allow up to six families in the same space, increasing pressure on utilities and reducing access to light and ventilation.

We, therefore, urge the government to carefully consider the concerns raised by experts and urban planners before granting final approval to the DAP. Planners have recommended several measures to preserve balance in residential areas, including imposing limits on building heights, banning high-rise developments on narrow roads, and enforcing fire safety regulations for taller structures. They have also stressed the importance of coordinated planning under the National Spatial Plan to alleviate pressure on Dhaka. Without effective strategies for population distribution and road infrastructure, an increase in FAR could obstruct the city's sustainable development.