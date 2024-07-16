Editorial
Tue Jul 16, 2024 02:04 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 16, 2024 02:18 PM

Most Viewed

Editorial

Canals are no one's property to destroy at will

Strict enforcement of environmental laws vital to protect them
Tue Jul 16, 2024 02:04 PM Last update on: Tue Jul 16, 2024 02:18 PM
VISUAL: STAR

Two recent reports of The Daily Star have once again highlighted the worrying trend of canals and such waterbodies being subjected to misuse and exploitation, leading to them being filled up and obstructing their flow. We have seen the destructive effects of such practices in urban areas, including in Dhaka, which as recently as Friday got severely waterlogged as drainage canals filled with waste couldn't channel rainwater to the rivers. Abuse of canals in rural areas, where they play a crucial role by holding excess water and helping in irrigation, can have myriad other implications.

Cumilla canal pollution
Read more

Indifference is killing our canals

Our first report sheds light on the woeful state of a canal in Chattogram's Hathazari upazila. The local municipality has been dumping waste there for years, turning a part of it into a narrow drain. Adjacent to the canal is a landfill established without the necessary clearance from environmental authorities. This has only exacerbated the situation, with plastic waste seen littering the banks. Locals have described unbearable stench and adverse effects on their crops, but they are not the only victims. There is a 50-acre protected forest nearby that is being degraded, too.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Alarming loss of canals over 80 years
Read more

Dhaka’s canals cannot be saved without decisive leadership

A similar situation prevails in Kurigram's Rajarhat upazila, where a local influential has seized a portion of a canal for fish farming. Reportedly, the canal flows through 8-9 bighas of land owned by Bangladesh Railway and the Water Development Board before emptying into Teesta River. But its illegal occupation is disrupting the water flow, causing inundation of farmlands and affecting farmers.

Read more

From apathy to activism: Who’s gonna clean my lake?

Clearly, the degradation of canals is jeopardising not only local ecosystems but also the lives and livelihoods of people. And often, this is being done either by government bodies themselves, which is deeply alarming, or because of their negligence and inaction. The question is, why are they allowing this to happen despite knowing its devastating effects? While practical issues may sometimes create the scope for degradation of canals, like in the case of Hathazari municipality, the authorities must find a way to resolve them and ensure that no one—however powerful—can compromise these important waterbodies. The government should also ensure strict enforcement of all environmental laws and regulations.

Related topic:
Sundari canal in ChattogramMahendranagar canal in KurigramLoss of canals in Dhakaunplanned urbanisationencroachment of water bodiescanal cleaning driveWaterlogging in Bangladeshimproper waste disposal
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Address the factors that are making Dhaka a ‘heat island’

It’s time to turn down the heat

2m ago

Goodbye master planning - Hello bottom-up urbanism

8y ago
Fire service

Fire service: Ill-fitted for tricky city fires

1y ago

From apathy to activism: Who’s gonna clean my lake?

9m ago
Alarming loss of canals over 80 years

Dhaka’s canals cannot be saved without decisive leadership

5m ago
|ক্যাম্পাস

মহাখালী রেলগেট অবরোধ শিক্ষার্থীদের, ট্রেন ও যান চলাচল বন্ধ

বনানী থেকে শাহীনবাগ পর্যন্ত শতাধিক যানবাহন আটকে রয়েছে।

এইমাত্র
|ক্যাম্পাস

সায়েন্স ল্যাব এলাকায় শিক্ষার্থী-ছাত্রলীগ ধাওয়া পাল্টা ধাওয়া, আহত অন্তত ১০

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification