Antibiotic resistance is emerging as a major threat

Authorities must address systemic issues, ensure proper regulation

For too long, misuse of antibiotics has been quite prevalent in Bangladesh. Unlike many nations, often antibiotics can be obtained at pharmacies here without a doctor's prescription. Consequently, the National Antimicrobial Susceptibility Report has revealed that multi-drug resistance in people reached an all-time high of 82 percent by June this year. The situation has not improved since, as experts at a programme in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) have recently suggested. Against this backdrop, it is crucial to ensure that antibiotics cannot be sold without prescriptions.

However, we must first address the systemic issues that have led to the indiscriminate use of such medicines in the first place. We should start by making sure that the relationship between pharmaceutical manufacturers and doctors be made more transparent. The unethical practice of giving gifts to doctors so that the latter prescribe chosen drugs of certain manufacturers has helped to create a culture where profits are often prioritised over patients. To solve this, performing culture tests regarding a patient's resistance must be standardised in order to prescribe effective medication—without any bias to any manufacturer—to treat specific infections.

We must also note that prohibiting sale of antibiotics without prescriptions may become an obstacle for those segments of the population that struggle to get access to doctors. Unless the healthcare system is democratised, this may end up being a discriminatory measure with the poor unable to find timely, effective care. We, thereby, urge the authorities to execute a holistic plan where ordinary citizens can have wider access to doctors, and receive proper care.

Solving antibiotic resistance is not a one-off solution. Standardising the surveillance methodology, along with rigorous monitoring of antibiotic use, is also a must. Experts have previously told this daily that about 70 percent of deaths at ICUs are caused by antibiotic-resistant infections. In 2021, the World Health Organization found that an alarming 90 percent of Bangladeshis are resistant to ciproflaxin (one of the leading antibiotics). So, ensuring better antibiotic regulation is the need of the hour.