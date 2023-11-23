Bacteria becoming more resistant to antibiotics

Says AMR surveillance report

Multi-drug resistance in bacteria has increased by 14 percent over the last seven years, and most of them are getting even more resistant to certain antibiotics, said a national AMR (antimicrobial resistance) surveillance report.

The group of MDR bacteria is getting bigger due to the increasing resistance, causing serious public health concerns, it added.

MDR refers to a bacterium that becomes resistant to at least one drug from three or more groups of antibiotics.

As per the report, MDR resistance, which was at 71 percent in 2017, had risen to 82 percent by June this year. Over time, most bacteria are developing increasing resistance to antibiotics, particularly the frequently used ones.

Prof Zakir Hossain Habib, chief scientific officer of IEDCR and member secretary of AMR Surveillance Sectoral Working Group (Human Health), presented the findings of the National AMR Surveillance 2023 during a programme yesterday at IEDCR, marking World AMR Awareness Week.

While the report notes a significant difference in bacteria resistance between outpatient departments and indoors, the microorganisms isolated from ICUs show the least effectiveness.

Acinetobacter, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, K pneumoniae, and Staph aureus are among the bacteria that are highly antibiotic-resistant.

Meanwhile, bacteria have lost their sensitivity to antibiotics, except for linezolid, amikacin, imipenem, and meropenem.

The report blamed repeated and excessive use of medicines for this situation.

Ceftriaxone and Cefixime are listed as most frequently used antibiotics that are experiencing a decrease in effectiveness, and bacterial resistance against both of them is on the rise, said the report.

Md Jahangir Alam, secretary of Health Services Division, Ministry of Health and Family Planning, emphasised the role of doctors in combating antibiotic resistance.

"Doctors need to be more aware and reduce antibiotic usage to promote a healthy life," he said.

Stressing the need for increased research and laboratory facilities, the secretary said funds and allocations would be demanded from higher authorities.

Professor Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, director general of DGHS, urged everyone to adhere to infection prevention practises.

"Solely relying on antibiotic use would not prevent the rapid increase of AMR. A collective effort is required for that," he said.

Meerjady Sabrina Flora, director of National Institute of Preventive and Social Medicine, highlighted the need to refrain from prescribing antibiotics without proper tests.

She urged the authorities, including the Drug Administration, to take measures to curb the aggressive marketing tactics employed by pharmaceutical companies that encourage the indiscriminate prescription of antibiotics.

Dr Forhad Uddin Hasan Chowdhury, registrar (medicine) of DMCH, and Dr Mohammed Abdus Samad, chief scientific officer and head of Animal Health Research Division at Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute, presented two keynote papers -- "Antimicrobial Resistance-Current Situation and Way Forward" and "Antimicrobial Resistance in Layer Poultry Farms and Environment Interface" -- at the programme.