No antibiotics without prescriptions

Speakers tell BSMMU event

Misuse of antibiotics reduces sensitivity of the drugs against various diseases, leaving people more vulnerable, said experts at a programme yesterday.

They said various critical drugs, which were highly effective a few years back, are not working against infections now and the use of antibiotics as an alternative treatment is becoming limited.

These observations came from a programme at BSMMU. The Antimicrobial Susceptibility Report was revealed at the programme, which shows data from January 1 to June 30, 2023, with a sample size of 72,670.

Experts said there was no significant change in all tested antibiotic susceptibilities compared to last year.

BSMMU vice-chancellor Professor Md Sharfuddin Ahmed, the chief guest, emphasised the importance of the findings. He said due to the indiscriminate use of some antibiotics, they no longer work in a patient's body when in need of treatment.

Antibiotics cannot be sold without any registered prescription. Physicians should prescribe antibiotics after proper investigation, he added.

Abu Naser Ibne Sattar, chairman of BSMMU Microbiology & Immunology department, said, "We all have to take an oath to not take any antibiotic medicine without a prescription."

BSMMU assistant professor Shaheda Anwar said globally around 1.2 million people die every year due to infections.

Chandan Kumar Roy, BSMMU associate professor; Saif Uddin Ahmed, BSMMU pro vice chancellor; Prof Ahmed Abu Saleh, dean of basic science & para clinic; and Md Fazle Rabbi Choudhury, associate professor; also joined the programme.