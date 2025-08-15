Two Bangladeshis charged with terrorism-related offences in Malaysia

The accused are Md Mamun Ali, 31, and Refat Bishat, 27, reports Bernama

A sessions court in Malaysia's Johor Bahru today charged two Bangladeshis with terrorism-related offences.

The accused are Md Mamun Ali, 31, and Refat Bishat, 27, reports Bernama, the national news agency of Malaysia.

Mamun was charged with providing support to the terrorist group IS via Facebook, using an account named "Sahifulla Islam," between July 28, 2023, and April 30, 2024.

Under Section 130J (1) (a) of the Penal Code, the charge carries a life sentence or imprisonment for up to 30 years, and is liable to a fine upon conviction.

Meanwhile, Refat was charged with possessing a picture of an IS flag on his phone, taken around 4:30pm on July 10, 2025.

The charge, under Section 130JB(1) (a) of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to seven years or a fine, and forfeiture of the goods involved, if convicted.

They were charged before Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Arifin Ismail, who set September 12 for the appointment of an interpreter.

Deputy public prosecutors Maryam Jamielah Ab Manaff and Nur Ainaa Ridzwan appeared for the state.

Both the accused were unrepresented in the court.