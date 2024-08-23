Floods: Expatriates express worry, move to create funds

Worried about their dear ones and communities back home amid the ongoing flooding in Bangladesh, many expatriates living in different countries took to Facebook to express their concerns and called for immediate rescue and relief initiatives.

They urged fellow expatriate communities across the globe to come forward to raise funds and provide other kinds of support for the affected people in Bangladesh.

Referring to the posts circulating in different Facebook groups dedicated to the expatriates, they also urged all to show restraint from sharing anything which is not credible.

Expressing his worry on the flood situation, Paran Islam, an expatriate, wrote today in "Amra Qatar Probashi Bangladeshi" group, "I live abroad but my soul stays with in my motherland."

He lamented that he couldn't come to the country in time of need.

In a post, the admin of "Amra Saudi Arab Probashi Bangladeshi" group urged caution in sharing articles which are not verified as such post could trigger divisions among the expatriates.

"It is time for everyone to stay side by side and provide support," reads the post.

In another post, the same group wrote that many expatriates were unable to communicate with their families in Feni, one of the worst flood-hit areas

It urged the authorities to reestablish communication as soon as possible.

Humayun, who lives in Italy, in a post on Thursday, urged expatriate Bangladeshis in Italy to create small platforms to support the flood-affected people back home.

In a post, the admin of the "Malaysia Probashi Bangladeshi" group shared army rescue team cell phone numbers in the flood-hit areas.

Meanwhile, commenting on a Facebook post, one Mahmudul Hasan Saad urged the Bangladesh High Commission in Malaysia to create a fund for the flood-affected people, assuring contributions from expatriates living there.

As of Friday noon, the ongoing floods in Bangladesh have claimed the lives of at least 13 people, with more than 44 lakh people affected across 11 districts, the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief said, according to a UNB report.