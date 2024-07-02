Chaos over flights to KL: JS body for quick solution

A parliamentary body today recommended quick action and solution regarding the failure to send workers to Malaysia. They suggested taking actions as per the report of the inquiry committee, according to meeting sources.

The parliamentary standing committee on the Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry made the recommendation at its meeting at Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

According to the ministry, the report was submitted on June 24. But it is not complete. It will be reviewed further. Discussions will be held with stakeholders.

However, the parliamentary committee is not satisfied with the report of the investigation committee, as they believe there are questions about the capacity of the investigation committee.

The parliamentary committee wants to take a strong position regarding the persons involved behind the failure to send workers to Malaysia.

The ministry told the meeting that 3,000-4,000 complaints were received from those who could not go to Malaysia.

Imran Ahmad, a ruling Awami League MP and chief of parliamentary watchdog, told The Daily Star that they have asked the ministry for documents to learn exactly how many workers failed to go to Malaysia.

He also said that in its next meeting, the committee will further discuss what can be done for those migrant workers.

Committee members and State Minister for Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury, Muhibur Rahman Manik, Abdul Motaleb, Mohiuddin Ahmed, Nizam Uddin Hazari, Mazharul Islam, Abul Kalam Azad, Sirajul Islam Molla and Shammi Ahmed participated in the meeting.