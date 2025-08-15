Ca’s Malaysia tour: Labour welfare took backseat

Labour welfare took a backseat to other priorities during Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus's visit to Malaysia as Dhaka and Kuala Lumpur focused on shaping a future-oriented strategic partnership.

Bangladesh has a major stake in the welfare of some 1.2 million migrant workers in Malaysia. Ensuring a fair recruitment system while holding accountable the perpetrators who were engaged in labour exploitation in the past should be top of the agenda.

"We haven't seen any notable progress towards this end. Rather, we found Bangladesh's law enforcers cleared the syndicate of agents and other related officials of labour trafficking charges," said Shakirul Islam, chairperson of Ovibashi Karmi Unnayan Programme.

That was done following Malaysia's request to withdraw the cases for the sake of its reputation.

A syndicate of 101 recruiting agents selected by Malaysia sent 480,000 Bangladeshis there between 2022 and 2024.

Under a memorandum of understanding, the recruitment cost was fixed at Tk 78,000 but the actual cost was between Tk 450,000 and 600,000.

Earlier in 2017-2018, there was another syndicate of 10 agents who similarly charged hefty sums from the workers.

"The most important thing now should have been regularising the more than four lakh Bangladeshis, because they spent huge amounts of money and went there legally but became victims of syndication," Islam said.

They remain jobless, underpaid, unpaid and were not issued work permits.

"It was not their fault but of the employers and agents," he added.

Many migrants also often face crackdowns in various parts of Malaysia and detention for reasons they are not responsible for, he added.

"We had expected the interim government to be tough against the syndicate and create an example," Islam said.

Refugee and Migratory Movements Research Unit Chair Tasneem Siddiqui said she thinks Dhaka has not forgotten the issue of fair recruitment, regularising the undocumented migrants and other welfare.

However, there are elements on both sides preventing the end of the syndication in recruitment, she added.

According to government officials, Bangladesh discussed the labour welfare issues and making the recruitment system fair and transparent; Yunus too discussed it with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

"But the syndicate and their affiliates are very strong -- political elements are involved in it," said ambassador M Shafiullah.

Anwar Ibrahim is in a coalition government and he alone cannot take many decisions because of the pressure from the coalition members, said another labour migration expert.

Experts lauded Malaysian officials' confirmation that Bangladeshi workers will now be entitled to the same social security benefits as Malaysian workers and will be able to lodge complaints in Bangla.

Overall, the visit by the Chief Adviser to Malaysia explored new areas of cooperation in trade, investment regional cooperation and especially on the Myanmar and Rohingya crisis.

The two countries signed five MoUs and three Exchange of Notes in the areas of defence, energy, education, investment, diplomatic training, research, business, research etc.

"We traditionally import energy from the Middle Eastern countries. Malaysia, comparatively, is closer. It's great that we are diversifying our sources of energy imports," Shafiullah, a former senior research fellow at the Bangladesh Enterprise Institute.

Also, Malaysia is a market and producer of halal food, and this was discussed with importance during Yunus's visit. "We can enter a new field of cooperation with Malaysia," he said.

Bangladesh and Malaysia share the burden of the Myanmar and Rohingya crisis.

Malaysia's commitment to working with Bangladesh and other ASEAN countries for peace in Myanmar and Rohingya repatriation should be a significant impetus, he said.

Bangladesh also wants to improve relations with the ASEAN bloc plus the regional countries by joining the regional grouping like Reginal Comprehensive Economic Partnership, where Malaysia is an important player.