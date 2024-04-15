Aspirant migrant workers to get skills training: state minister

State Minister for Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Shofiqur Rahman Choudhury today said, as per Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's directive, aspirant migrant workers will get skills trainings using modern machineries.

He said steps have been taken to equip the technical training centres with modern machinery in this regard.

He said migrant workers' contributions are crucial to building a prosperous nation.

so they have to be upskilled through demand-based training before they go abroad, said the junior minister while exchanging post-Eid-ul-Fitr and Bangla New Year greetings with his ministry officials at the ministry's conference room in Dhaka.

He called upon the officials to work in coordination to uphold the ministry's integrity, emphasising to transform it into a "smart" one.

With the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, the government has been formulating work plans and implementing those in line with "Vision-2041" aiming to make Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's dreams into reality, he said.

To build a happy, prosperous and smart Bangladesh, everyone has to continue with their best efforts, he added.

Secretary of the ministry Md Ruhul Amin, among others, was present at that time.