Dhaka 6th riskiest city for tourists

Says Forbes Advisor report

Dhaka has been named the sixth most risky city for tourists, according to a recent Forbes report.

The report was published by Forbes Advisor, which categorises global cities according to their safety levels, on its website.

"Political instability and terrorist attacks are notorious for scaring tourists away," said the report.

Forbes Advisor compared 60 international cities across seven key metrics.

These include the overall level of crime in the city; the risk from crime, violence, terrorist threats, natural disasters, and economic vulnerabilities; the level and quality of healthcare services and infrastructure in a city.

The metrics also include the availability and quality of city infrastructure and its vulnerability to man-made and natural disasters, and the ability of citizens to freely use the internet without fear of privacy violations, identity theft, and online attacks.

Among these, Dhaka fared the worst in terms of the level of crime and the risks to health security.

According to the report, Caracas, capital of Venezuela, is the most risky city in the world for tourists.

Pakistan's Karachi is second on the list, while Yangon in Myanmar is third. The Nigerian capital Lagos is the fourth-riskiest city in the world, followed by Manila, the capital of the Philippines.

Colombia's Bogota fared better than Bangladesh's capital, in the 7th place, followed by Cairo, Mexico City and Quito of Ecuador.

The safest city in the world for tourists is Singapore City.

Tokyo and Osaka of Japan also made the list of the top ten safest cities in the world. Others include Sydney, Zurich, Copenhagen, Seoul, Melbourne, and Amsterdam.