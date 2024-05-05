US-Bangla to start Jeddah flights from August

US-Bangla Airlines for the first time is set to operate flights to Jeddah, the second largest city in Saudi Arabia, from August.

Primarily, the airlines will operate weekly seven flights on this route, said Kamrul Islam, general manager (public relations) of US-Bangla Airlines.

The 436-seater (Airbus 330-300) aircraft will be used to operate flights on this route.

Currently, US-Bangla Airlines has a total of 24 aircraft, including two Airbus 330-300, in its fleet.

The airlines is going to start flights to Jeddah to provide better passenger services to expatriate migrant Bangladeshi workers, Kamrul added.

At present Biman Bangladesh Airlines and Saudia have direct flights on the Dhaka-Jeddah-Dhaka route.

Currently, US-Bangla Airlines operates flights to Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Doha, Male, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Bangkok, Guangzhou, Chennai, and Kolkata routes in addition to all domestic routes.