Dhaka airport's terminal-3 to open in Oct

The much anticipated third terminal of the Dhaka airport is likely to be fully open in October, multiplying the passenger and cargo handling capacity.

The contractor, Aviation Dhaka Consortium (ADC), will finish physical work by April 5 and the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) will take charge of the terminal the next day.

"System integration, calibration and testing of equipment are done … The terminal will be fully ready for use in October," CAAB Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina partially opened the third terminal on October 7 last year. The Tk 21,300 crore project commenced on December 28, 2019.

Covering an area of 542,000 square metres, the third terminal has 230,000 square metres of floor space, 115 check-in counters, and 66 departure, 59 arrival and three VIP immigration desks.

When fully opened, the annual passenger handling capacity of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport will be 24 million, up from the current 8 million. Cargo handling capacity, now 500,000 tonnes, will also multiply.

According to a primary estimation by consultancy firm Nippon Koei, a workforce of 6,000 skilled people will be required for operations, maintenance and security at the terminal.

Since such a large workforce will not be available by October, the terminal will not be fully functional in the first few months when CAAB and Biman Bangladesh Airlines employees will run it, officials said.

CAAB expects that the people needed for the jobs will be hired by early next year, officials said.

Almost 4,000 people will be required just for security, said the consultancy firm for the HSIA Expansion Phase-I.

CAAB officials say almost 30 organisations now provide passenger services and run the ground handling, immigration, and customs.

The government decided in principle to let a Japanese consortium under public private partnership operate and maintain the third terminal.

CAAB has already started discussions with a consortium of six Japanese companies.

However, it might take around a year for CAAB to complete all these formalities, and some more time to get the Terminal-3 fully running, sources said.

The PPP authority has appointed a 'transactional advisor' to operate and maintain the terminal. Currently, the consulting firm is working on the preparation of the report and CAAB expects to receive it by April.

CAAB officials said if everything is found okay in the report, it will be possible to sign an agreement with the Japanese firm interested in providing ground handling services including the terminal's operation by August.

And after signing of the agreement, the company will need around six months to prepare for operating the terminal, meaning the terminal may be fully operational next February.

CAAB said that until the Japanese company is not ready, Terminal-3 will be partially operational as the civil aviation authorities do not have enough manpower to operate it in full swing.

"We will open immigration and customs. Maybe now it is not possible to launch in full swing," said the CAAB chief.

CAAB will announce the terminal's operation in October. But it will be in two phases. When the Japanese company is ready, the terminal will be fully operational in the second phase.

While the Japanese company will be responsible for operational activities of the terminal, CAAB will look after the security.

"We will do the work of customs and immigration ourselves. On the other hand, the overall management of the airport, the facilities required from the time a passenger enters the airport to boarding the plane will be done by the Japanese company," said CAAB Chairman Mafidur.

The third terminal is designed to connect with a multimodal transport system to enable passengers to enter and exit the international airport smoothly.

The new terminal will be connected with the elevated expressway, underground railway (MRT-5, Kamalapur to airport portion) and also with the airport railway station through an underground tunnel.

Besides, hajj pilgrims will be able to access the third terminal from Ashkona hajj camp through an underground tunnel.