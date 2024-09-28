Youth at the forefront: Shaping a digital future for all

Letter from the 79th UNGA

The 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Summit of the Future has sent a powerful message to the world: Youths are not just the residents of tomorrow; they are the architects of it. From the opening of the 'action days', young voices have been front and centre, reflecting a growing consensus that they are key drivers of the future.

Yet, despite their central role, many feel that their contributions to global policy discussions remain limited to mere 'tokenism'. A poll taken in the General Assembly revealed a concerning perception: youths are often invited to the policy discussion table but not given the chance to truly shape decisions.

As Yemeni activist Areej eloquently put it, "What we do now will shape their world, whether that world is defined by conflict, poverty, and fear, or by hope, security, and opportunity. We must ask ourselves: are we ready to take action so that every child can flourish?" Her words resonate deeply, reminding us that the future decisions we make today will ripple across generations. This call to action urges us to reconsider how we involve the younger generation—not just as bystanders but as co-pilots, steering the course of our collective future.

For Bangladesh, the message is clear. It is time to embrace reform, not only in policies and institutions but in our mindset as well. If we are to enable the smartest and most connected generation to take the lead, our nation must facilitate more opportunities for young people to engage on global stages like the UNGA, COP, and Climate Week. Increased participation of Bangladeshi youths in these global forums would not only strengthen national leadership but also empower our youth to lead on the world stage. Universities, government departments, corporations, and civil society organisations must work together to provide scholarships and financial support, enabling more young Bangladeshis to contribute to global dialogues and decision-making processes.

The second day of the Action Days introduced a theme that is particularly relevant to our times: 'A Digital Future for All'. It started with a simple but profound question: What is your vision of a digital future for all? The answers were both inspiring and challenging. A digital future for all, the speakers emphasised, must be universal, affordable, meaningful, inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous. While digital innovations are driving progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a significant digital divide persists, threatening to leave many behind.

It is not just about achieving universal connectivity but ensuring that everyone has access to affordable, safe digital technologies, and the skills to use them effectively. From healthcare to education, climate action to poverty reduction, and gender equality to economic empowerment, digital tools hold the promise of transformative change. But, that change will only be meaningful if it reaches all corners of society.

Bangladesh, with its vibrant youth population and growing technological footprint, stands at a crucial juncture. The question we must ask ourselves is: Will we be able to leverage this digital revolution for the betterment of all, or will we allow the divide to grow wider? The SDG Digital initiative's commitment to investing over a billion dollars in hard-to-reach communities, infrastructure, and digital skills is a step in the right direction. But as Areej highlighted, innovation and technology must be inclusive and collaborative if they are to serve as tools for global progress rather than instruments of division.

As we reflect on the discussions and outcomes of the UNGA Summit of the Future, one thing is certain: a digital future must not create further inequalities. It should not reinforce existing hierarchies or pave the way for what some have termed 'digital colonisation'. Instead, our focus must remain on building a digital future that is meaningful, connected, inclusive, and sustainable for all.

The youth of Bangladesh—and indeed, the world—are ready to lead this charge. Let us give them the platform, the resources, and the support to do so.

The writer is the Founder & Chairman of Bloodman, a Bangladeshi blood donation organisation. He can be reached at [email protected].