Elevating women entrepreneurs: How digital payments facilitate female empowerment in Bangladesh

In Bangladesh's economy, women entrepreneurs are emerging as powerful catalysts for change. Despite facing significant barriers such as limited access to finance, restrictive societal norms, and insufficient business training, many resilient women are leveraging digital payment solutions to drive their businesses forward. Among these digital tools, mobile financial services have become pivotal, offering a lifeline to those striving to break free from traditional constraints.

Bridging the financial gap

For a long time, many Bangladeshi women have faced barriers to using standard financial services. For example, rural communities frequently need more required facilities, which prevents many people from having access to official banking facilities. According to a study by the World Bank, only 36% of women in Bangladesh have access to formal financial services, compared to 65% of men. Mobile financial services bridge this gap, offering a more inclusive and accessible platform for women to manage their finances and grow their businesses. Using mobile apps, women can receive payments, pay suppliers, and manage their savings efficiently and securely.

Enhancing safety, control, and independence

When it comes to safety and security, women fall at risk more than men. This is particularly important in areas where physical security might be a concern for women. Digital payments in that case reduced the need for women to carry cash and enabled their ability to conduct transactions digitally with a safer alternative.

Digital payments give women greater control over their finances. Through money transfer apps like Taptap Send women can receive remittances, pay bills, and make purchases independently, without relying on male family members to manage financial transactions on their behalf. Women, especially those in marginalized communities, have benefited from receiving these payments directly into their mobile wallets, ensuring timely and transparent access to financial aid.

From local market to global reach

Digital tools are dismantling traditional barriers and hence providing women with the financial freedom and resources needed to thrive in business. As more women embrace these technologies, the collective progress will drive substantial economic and social advancements, fostering a more inclusive and prosperous Bangladesh. Women who start their entrepreneurial journey by initially serving local customers often face difficulties when trying to expand their business. With the advent of digital payments, now they can develop their reach in other cities, enabling online sales and timely payments. With platforms like Taptap Send, they can receive international payments, invest in better materials, and explore new markets.

The ripple effects of empowering women entrepreneurs extend beyond individual success stories. When women gain financial independence, they contribute to their families and communities' economic stability. This empowerment fosters a supportive environment where other women are encouraged to pursue entrepreneurial endeavours, creating a cycle of growth and development.

Community impact and future prospects

Digital payments are not just a convenience; they are a catalyst for change, empowering women to achieve their full potential and contribute meaningfully to their society. Through mobile financial solutions, women are not only enhancing their businesses but also paving the way for future generations of female entrepreneurs. This digital revolution is more than a technological shift; it is a powerful movement towards gender equality and empowerment in Bangladesh.

A report by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) found that digital financial inclusion could boost GDP by 2% in emerging markets, with a significant portion of this growth driven by increased participation of women in the economy. As more women embrace digital financial services, the ripple effect on Bangladesh's economy and society will be substantial.

The rise of mobile financial services is a game-changer for women entrepreneurs in Bangladesh. By leveraging digital payment solutions like Taptap Send, women can now overcome traditional barriers, access global markets, and drive economic growth in their communities. As more women embrace these tools, the path toward gender empowerment and economic development in Bangladesh becomes clearer and more attainable.