Gaza Protests: Columbia University cancels main graduation ceremony

People walk at Columbia University in New York City in New York, US, March 9, 2020. File Photo: Reuters/Shannon Stapleton

Columbia, the prestigious New York university at the heart of US campus protests against the Israeli offensive in Gaza, announced yesterday that it has canceled the main ceremony for graduating students next week.

The Ivy League institution said it would "forego the university-wide ceremony that is scheduled for May 15" and hold a series of smaller events instead.

"We are determined to give our students the celebration they deserve, and that they want," Columbia announced, saying "smaller-scale, school-based celebrations are most meaningful to them and their families."

"We will focus our resources on those school ceremonies and on keeping them safe, respectful, and running smoothly. A great deal of effort is already underway to reach that goal," the university said.

Demonstrations against Israel's offensive in Gaza have rocked campuses across the United States for weeks, prompting crackdowns, mass arrests, and a White House directive to restore order.

Last week, police evicted protesters occupying a Columbia University building and cleared out an unauthorized encampment on the campus lawn.

Meanwhile, in-person classes will resume today at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), college officials said yesterday, after they were moved online following clashes on campus between pro-Palestinian protesters and police.

UCLA said it had moved classes online after a large police contingent forcibly cleared a sprawling encampment. Clashes have also broken out between the protesters and pro-Israel counter-demonstrators.

"The campus will return to regular operations (on Monday)... and plans to remain this way through the rest of the week," read a statement posted Sunday on the university's website.

"A law enforcement presence continues to be stationed around campus to help promote safety," the post added.