Russian invasion of Ukraine
Reuters
Fri Apr 19, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Apr 18, 2024 11:58 PM

Most Viewed

Russian invasion of Ukraine

Ukraine attacks Russian airfield in occupied Crimea

Four missile launchers, 3 radar stations ‘critically damaged’
Reuters
Fri Apr 19, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Apr 18, 2024 11:58 PM

A Ukrainian attack on a military airfield in Russian-occupied Crimea on Wednesday seriously damaged four missile launchers, three radar stations and other equipment, Ukraine's military spy agency said yesterday.

Four launchers for S-400 surface-to-air missiles and an air defense control point stationed at an air base in Dzhankoi were among equipment "destroyed or critically damaged", the agency said on Telegram.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

It added that the number of aircraft damaged or destroyed as a result of the attack was being clarified. Telegram channels reported powerful blasts in Dzhankoi on Wednesday. There was no official comment from Russia.

The Ukrainian agency did not provide any data regarding the means used for the strike which it described as "successful". President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier thanked military involved in the operation "for precision".

Russian troops have recently stepped up ballistic missiles attacks on Ukraine from Crimea, which Moscow seized and has occupied since 2014.

Meanwhile, Russia said yesterday that fresh US aid for Ukraine will not change the dynamics on the battlefield, as Washington gears up for a crucial weekend vote on long-stalled military funding for Kyiv.

US House Speaker Mike Johnson said Wednesday he would advance a $61 billion package of funding for Ukraine, stalled since last year amid political infighting in the Republican Party.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|মধ্যপ্রাচ্য

বিপজ্জনক অধ্যায়ে ইসরায়েল-হামাস যুদ্ধ

ইসরায়েলের ভূমিকা কী হবে? ইরানের মিত্র সশস্ত্র গোষ্ঠীগুলোর ভূমিকা কী হবে? আর সবচেয়ে বড় প্রশ্ন যেন—হোয়াইট হাউসের ভূমিকা নিয়ে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাণিজ্য

সোনার দাম বেড়ে আবারও নতুন রেকর্ড

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification