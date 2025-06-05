Ukraine attacks Crimean bridge

Says Kremlin; Russian army captures another village in Sumy region

Moscow said yesterday that a Ukrainian attack on a bridge that links the annexed Crimean peninsula to Russia caused "no damage."

Ukraine's SBU security service said Tuesday it had detonated a bomb on one of the bridge's underwater pillars, publishing footage of a blast coming out of the water and debris flying.

"There was indeed an explosion," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "Nothing was damaged. The bridge is working," he said.

Ukraine has targeted the 19-kilometre (12-mile) bridge repeatedly since Russia launched its full-scale military offensive in February 2022.