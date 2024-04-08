Water level in Russia’s Orsk ‘critical’

Kremlin warns of more floods; more than 4,500 people evacuated

A major flood in the Russian city of Orsk forced thousands of people to evacuate, with Moscow reporting a "critical" situation yesterday and warning of danger water levels in Siberia. Russia has introduced a "federal emergency" situation in the southern Orenburg region, where the Ural river has flooded Orsk and now threatens the main city of Orenburg. Torrential rain caused a dam near Orsk, in the southern Urals near Kazakhstan, to burst Friday night, with authorities saying more heavy rainfall will cause water levels to continue to rise. Images showed Orsk almost entirely flooded, with only the top of submerged cars visible. Authorities have said more than 4,500 people have been evacuated from Orsk and that more than 6,500 homes were flooded throughout the Orenburg region. The Kremlin has warned of "nature anomalies" and ordered preparations for expected floods in Siberia's Kurgan and Tyumen regions. While Orsk -- a city of 200,000 people -- is worst affected by the flooding, water levels on the Ural river were also rising fast in the regional hub of Orenburg, home to some 560,000 residents. "A critical situation has developed in Orsk," Russian Emergency Situations Minister Alexander Kurenkov said while visiting the city. Images published by his ministry showed him going through the flooded city on a boat, passing typical Soviet-era housing blocks where water reached the first floor. He also visited evacuees in temporary housing centres. "Nature does not tolerate mistakes," Kurenkov said. "The flood situation can change rapidly," he warned. Orenburg regional authorities said they expected the "peak" of the flood on April 9 and for the "situation to stabilise after April 20". Russia's weather monitor Rosgidromet said that water levels on the Ural river in the main city of Orenburg will reach dangerous levels over the next three days.