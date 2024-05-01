Trump fined for violating court order

The New York judge presiding over Donald Trump's hush money trial yesterday fined the former president for defying a gag order and warned that further violations could result in jail time. Judge Juan Merchan held the 77-year-old Trump in contempt of court for breaching an order that he not publicly attack witnesses, jurors or court staff and their relatives. Merchan fined Trump $1,000 each for nine specific violations of the gag order, and instructed him to remove seven "offending posts" from his Truth Social account and two from a campaign website by yesterday afternoon.