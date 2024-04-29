The world has failed Gaza

Host Saudi tells global economic summit

Saudi Arabia yesterday said the international community has failed Gaza and reiterated its call for a Palestinian state at a global economic summit.

"The situation in Gaza obviously is a catastrophe by every measure –- humanitarian, but also a complete failing of the existing political system to deal with that crisis," Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said during the first day of a Saudi-hosted World Economic Forum special meeting. Only "a credible, irreversible path to a Palestinian state" will prevent the world from confronting "this same situation two, three, four years down the line," he said.