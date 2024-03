The Ambani pre-wedding extravaganza in pictures

The pre-wedding bash featured Rihanna, tycoons and Bollywood stars

Charter jets for tycoons and celebrities, a performance by Rihanna and directions to don "jungle fever" outfits when visiting an animal rescue centre - that's how billionaire Mukesh Ambani kickstarted big fat Indian wedding celebrations for his son.

The head of Indian conglomerate Reliance and Asia's richest man with a net worth of $114 billion according to Forbes, Ambani is known for never doing a party by halves.

Nita Ambani, wife of Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, hugs Radhika Merchant as her son Anant Ambani looks on during their pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India, March 1, 2024. Reliance Industries/Handout via REUTERS

There was a three-day pre-wedding jamboree for his youngest son Anant Ambani, 28, who is set to marry his long-time girlfriend Radhika Merchant, 29. It began on Friday, entertained 1,200 guests and took place in a township in Jamnagar near Reliance's main oil refinery in the western state of Gujarat.

The wedding itself does not take place until July and festivities de facto began on Wednesday when Anant and his bride-to-be hosted a communal dinner for local villagers that served 51,000.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan pose during the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India, March 2, 2024. Reliance Industries/Handout via REUTERS

In addition to pop and R&B superstar Rihanna, US magician David Blaine performed and there was traditional ceremonies in a temple complex.

Anant's pre-wedding bash was attended by Bill Gates, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, fellow Indian billionaires Gautam Adani, as well as many cricketers and Bollywood film stars such as Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Actors Salman Khan, Ram Charan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan perform during the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India, March 2, 2024. Reliance Industries/Handout via REUTERS

Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, his wife Nita Ambani and their son Anant Ambani pose during the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India, March 2, 2024. Reliance Industries/Handout via REUTERS

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri and their son AbRam pose during the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India, March 3, 2024. Reliance Industries/Handout via REUTERS

Pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India, March 2, 2024. Reliance Industries/Handout via REUTERS

Actor Ranveer Singh and his wife and actor Deepika Padukone perform during the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India, March 2, 2024. Reliance Industries/Handout via REUTERS

Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani, Nita Ambani, Rihanna, Isha Piramal, Anand Piramal, Shloka Mehta Ambani and Akash Ambani react during pre-wedding celebrations of Anant and Radhika in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India, March 1, 2024. Reliance Industries/Handout via REUTERS

Actor Saif Ali Khan, his wife and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and their son Taimur Ali pose during pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India, March 2, 2024. Reliance Industries/Handout via REUTERS

Bill Gates, Paula Hurd, Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, and Mukesh pose for a picture during the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India, March 1, 2024. Reliance Industries/Handout via REUTERS

Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani, sons of Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, pose with Shloka Mehta Ambani, wife of Akash, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, during pre-wedding celebrations of Anant and Radhika in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India, March 2, 2024. Reliance Industries/Handout via REUTERS

Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Prithvi Ambani pose for a picture during the pre-wedding celebrations of Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India, March 1, 2024. Reliance Industries/Handout via REUTERS

Nita Ambani, wife of Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, shares a moment with Ivanka Trump during pre-wedding celebrations of Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India, March 1, 2024. Reliance Industries/Handout via REUTERS

Actor Katrina Kaif, her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal, actor Ranveer Singh and his wife and actor Deepika Padukone pose during pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India, March 2, 2024. Reliance Industries/Handout via REUTERS

