In pictures: Destruction caused by the latest earthquakes in Japan

Highlights-

At least 30 dead after 7.6 magnitude quake on Jan 1

Major damage to roads, buildings on west coast of Honshu island

Thousands sent to help, struggling to reach worst hit areas

Residents tell of violent shaking, escaping toppled home

At least 30 people were killed after a powerful earthquake hit Japan on New Year's Day, with rescue teams on Tuesday struggling to reach isolated areas where buildings had been toppled, roads wrecked and power cut to tens of thousands of homes.

The quake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 struck in the middle of the afternoon on Monday, prompting residents in some coastal areas to flee to higher ground as tsunami waves hit Japan's west coast, sweeping some cars and houses into the sea.

Photo 1/10

Cars and houses wash away on the coast after an earthquake in Noto town, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan January 2, 2024, in this photo released by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

Photo 2/10

A collapsed building caused by an earthquake is seen in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan January 2, 2024, in this photo released by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo via REUTERS

Photo 3/10

An aerial view shows a collapsed building caused by an earthquake in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan January 2, 2024, in this photo released by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo via REUTERS

Photo 4/10

Visitors crouch down as an earthquake hit the region at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, Japan January 1, 2024, in this photo released by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo via REUTERS

Photo 5/10

People stand near a collapsed torii gate caused by an earthquake at Onohiyoshi Shrine in Kanazawa, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan January 1, 2024, in this photo released by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo via REUTERS

Photo 6/10

Collapsed torii gate caused by an earthquake is seen at Onohiyoshi Shrine in Kanazawa, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan January 1, 2024, in this photo released by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo via REUTERS

Photo 7/10

Residents talk in front of a front of a collapsed house, following an earthquake, in Nanao, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan January 2, 2024, REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Photo 8/10

A man walks past a damaged shrine, following an earthquake, in Ujima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan January 2, 2024, REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Photo 9/10

A resident walks past a collapsed house, caused by an earthquake, in Nanao, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan January 2, 2024, REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Photo 10/10