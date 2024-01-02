In pictures: Destruction caused by the latest earthquakes in Japan
Highlights-
- At least 30 dead after 7.6 magnitude quake on Jan 1
- Major damage to roads, buildings on west coast of Honshu island
- Thousands sent to help, struggling to reach worst hit areas
- Residents tell of violent shaking, escaping toppled home
At least 30 people were killed after a powerful earthquake hit Japan on New Year's Day, with rescue teams on Tuesday struggling to reach isolated areas where buildings had been toppled, roads wrecked and power cut to tens of thousands of homes.
The quake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 struck in the middle of the afternoon on Monday, prompting residents in some coastal areas to flee to higher ground as tsunami waves hit Japan's west coast, sweeping some cars and houses into the sea.
