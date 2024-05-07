People with Hajj visas can only travel to Jeddah, Medina and Makkah: KSA

In this elevated view from a hotel overlooking the Grand Mosque, Muslim worshippers and pilgrims gathered around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, in the holy city of Makkah on June 22, 2023, as they arrived for the annual Hajj pilgrimage. Photo: AFP

Saudi Arabia has recently announced new rules regarding the issuance of Hajj visas, specifying that the visa will only permit travel to Jeddah, Medina, and Makkah.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia has clarified that a Hajj visa will only allow pilgrims to perform the holy rituals of Hajj in 2024, according to Gulf News.

The ministry emphasised that this visa strictly limits travel to within the cities of Jeddah, Medina, and Makkah.

It is not valid for work, residency, or travel outside these areas, with violations potentially leading to a ban on future Hajj participation and deportation.