Govt reduces general hajj package cost

Religious Affairs Minister Md Faridul Haque Khan yesterday said the government has reduced the cost of general hajj package compared to last year despite the high price of dollar.

Tk 1,04,178 has been reduced for government hajj package while Tk 82,818 for private hajj package, he said.

Faridul said the government is working so that pilgrims can perform hajj at a fair cost.

Religious affairs secretary A Hamid Zamadder presided over the training programme while additional secretary (hajj) Md Matiul Islam, additional secretaries Md Nayeb Ali Mandal and Md Manjurul Haque and Dhaka Hajj Office director Muhammad Kamruzzaman, among others, addressed it.