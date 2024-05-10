‘No fundamental right to campaign’

India’s probe agency opposes bail for Kejriwal

With the Indian Supreme Court set to decide on interim bail for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today to allow him to campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the Enforcement Directorate has filed an affidavit opposing his petition and said that laws are equal for all and that campaigning is not a fundamental, constitutional or even a legal right. The probe agency, which arrested the AAP chief in the liquor policy case on March 21, has also pointed out that no political leader has ever been granted bail for campaigning and said that letting Kejriwal out of jail to canvas for his party candidates would set a wrong precedent. Hearing the petition on Tuesday, the SC had said Kejriwal is the elected chief minister of Delhi and is not a habitual offender. "There are elections... these are extraordinary circumstances and he is not a habitual offender," it said. In its affidavit, the Enforcement Directorate pointed out that, while hearing the bail plea of former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia the court said that the laws apply equally to all citizens and institutions, including the state.