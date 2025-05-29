World
UNB, Dhaka
Thu May 29, 2025 02:55 AM
Last update on: Thu May 29, 2025 05:02 AM

Moderate earthquake jolts Dhaka

A moderate earthquake rattled Dhaka and several other parts of the country in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the tremor struck at 2:24am and measured 5.2 on the Richter scale. The epicentre was located near Moirang in Manipur, India—approximately 39 kilometres from the state capital, Imphal.

The earthquake originated at a shallow depth of 47 kilometres, which amplified its effects across a wide region, including northeastern parts of Bangladesh and the capital.  Residents in Dhaka, Sylhet, and surrounding districts reported light shaking, but there have been no reports of damage or injuries.

earthquakeEarthquake Bangladesh
