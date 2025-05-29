Moderate earthquake jolts Dhaka
A moderate earthquake rattled Dhaka and several other parts of the country in the early hours of Wednesday.
According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the tremor struck at 2:24am and measured 5.2 on the Richter scale. The epicentre was located near Moirang in Manipur, India—approximately 39 kilometres from the state capital, Imphal.
The earthquake originated at a shallow depth of 47 kilometres, which amplified its effects across a wide region, including northeastern parts of Bangladesh and the capital. Residents in Dhaka, Sylhet, and surrounding districts reported light shaking, but there have been no reports of damage or injuries.
