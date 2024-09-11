Last India polls ‘controlled’

Accuses Rahul Gandhi

India's opposition leader Rahul Gandhi yesterday said he did not view this year's two-month general elections as a free exercise, but rather as one structured to deliver an advantage to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, without citing evidence.

But Modi suffered a rare setback instead, as the opposition made a strong showing, costing his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) its outright majority.

"They (BJP) had a huge financial advantage and they had locked our bank accounts," Gandhi said at an event at Georgetown University in Washington.

"The Election Commission was doing what they wanted. The entire campaign was structured so that Mr. Modi could do his thing across the country," he added.

"I don't view it as a free election. I view it as a controlled election."

Gandhi said, "I don't believe that in a fair election, the BJP would come anywhere near 240 seats. I would be surprised."

BJP won 240 seats on its own, or 32 short of half the 543 members in parliament's lower house, but formed the government, as his 15-party National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 293 seats.

The opposition INDIA alliance led by Gandhi's centrist Congress party won 230 seats. Congress on it own won 99.

In response, Agricultural Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Gandhi was trying to besmirch the image of the nation, an activity he sought to portray as treasonous.

"Due to being defeated consecutively for the third time, anti-BJP ... anti-Modi sentiments have taken root in his mind," Chouhan told reporters.

"He is constantly trying to malign the image of the country, which is equivalent to treason."